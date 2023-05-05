Oppo A98 5G full specifications out ahead of launch, check details here

Oppo A98 5G is expected to launch soon in China. However, prior to its launch some specifications of the smartphone were disclosed in Geekbench listing. Some additional specifications of the smartphone has been listed by My SmartPrice

According to the latest leaked poster of the smartphone, Oppo A98 5G gets 6.72-inch LCD display along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The details about its specifications has been mentioned below.

The device features 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powerd by Snapdragon 695 processor that supports 5G connectivity. It is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally the device gets support for 8GB Virtual RAM. A support for microSD card is also expected on the device

Users get ColorOS based on Android 13 out of the box. Speaking about camera combination, the device gets tripe camera setup at the rear and that includes a 64MP primary camera. The other two cameras are two 2MP cameras. The front camera of the device is 32MP and shpuld ensure great selfies.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery that can be charged by 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

The smartphone will be available in Creamy Blue and Cool Black colour variants. The weight is 192g while the width is 8.2mm. We expect the device to offer IP rating for protection against water.

We hope that the company will reveal all the specs of the device (officially) ahead of its launch. Post the launch in China, we expect the smartphone to launch in India too.