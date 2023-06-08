Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ with up to 100W charging launched in India; price, specifications

Realme 11 Pro+ and 11 Pro smartphones has been launched in India. Both the Realme 11 Pro series smartphones come with 5G, up to 100W fast charging support, 200MP rear camera, and more. These smartphones debuted last month in China. Let’s check the price, specification and feature details of the phone here.

Realme 11 Pro+, Realme 11 Pro price in India, sale details

The Realme 11 Pro+ price is set at Rs 27,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. while the top end variant 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 29,999.

The Realme 11 Pro, on the other hand, comes in three variants of 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 23,999, Rs 24,999, and Rs 27,999, respectively.

The Realme 11 Pro series phones will be available for purchase in three colour options of Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green and Astral Black. The Realme 11 Pro+ will go on sale on June 15th at 12 noon via realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. The e Realme 11 Pro will also be available for purchase on June 15 in offline stores, and the online sale will begin on June 16. Customers can get up to Rs 2,000 off for the Realme 11 Pro+ and up to Rs 1,500 for the Realme 11 Pro.

Realme 11 Pro+ specifications

The Realme 11 Pro+ comes equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. The smartphone comes in two variants of 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. It runs realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

The device capture picture with a 200MP primary camera with OIS, 4X lossless zoom, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. It also gets a 32MP front camera for selfies and video chats. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Realme 11 Pro specifications

The Realme 11 Pro also comes with the same 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display. It boots on realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The device carries the same chipset as the Plus variant which is the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The Realme 11 Pro come sin three storage options — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

The Realme 11 Pro features a 100MP primary camera and a 2MP portrait lens at the rear. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front camera on the Realme 11 Pro.

