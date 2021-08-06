PUBG: Battlegrounds announces crossover event with K-Pop group Blackpink

By KalingaTV Bureau
blackpink pubg
Image credit- twitter/BP&BTS fan

For those unversed, Blackpink is a South Korean girl band and the first band to reach 1 billion views on YouTube. They’re currently the most subscribed-to music group on the platform (via Vogue UK) and now the group is coming to PUBG with their very own crossover event. Their fans are called ‘Blinks’.

Players will be able to participate in “special in-game event missions” to earn points to acquire Blackpink-themed items. This event will be held from August 18 to September 7.

Items like a level three helmet and contraband coupons along with 35 distinct items will be on sale. The purchase starts from today and will continue till the end of the year.

Due to the event, PUBG’s map will see some changes. Apart from that, each of the band members will have their own cosmetic bundles (each of which includes “themed hair, an outfit, a nameplate, helmet, weapon and emote”).

PUBG developer Krafton is also based in South Korea. It is expected to achieve the second-biggest IPO record in South Korea, according to Bloomberg. Therefore, the country’s biggest game developers combining forces with one of its biggest music artists groups isn’t odd at all.

PUBG Battlegrounds also posted the trailer while making the announcement.

Watch the trailer here:

