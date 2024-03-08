Poco F6 Pro appears on certification website, Expected to be a rebranded Redmi K70

Poco has unveiled the Poco F5 Pro in 2023 and we are expecting the successor of the device to hit the market soon. Even though the company has not mentioned anything about the Poco F6 Pro yet, it is expected that the smartphone company is planning to launch the device soon. The Poco F6 Pro has got NBTC certification and we are quite sure that it might launch in India.

The Poco F6 Pro specification is not yet revealed by the Thai certification authority. The code name of the smartphone is 23113RKC6G. Reports have suggested that the smartphone is the same as the China-exclusive Redmi K70. It is so because that the K70 also has the model code 23113RKC6C. If the Poco F6 Pro is the repackaged Redmi K70, the specs are expected to be the same as those of the latter.

The Poco F6 Pro is expected to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The display of the device is expected to be 6.67″ and will offer 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is a 1440p OLED screen. The maximum brightness of the device is 4000 nits and it also supports Dolby Vision support. The fingerprint reader is present under the display while there is a punch-hole at the front. It is expected to be a 16MP selfie camera.

Poco F6 Pro is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging. In terms of rear camera setup we get 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultrawide camera as well as a 2MP macro camera.

In India, the company (i.e. Poco) is expected to launch the Poco X6 Neo soon. It seems that the Poco X6 Neo will be a rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro. This means that the new device from Poco will be offered with a 108MP primary camera.