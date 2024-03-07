Samsung Galaxy M14 4G launched in India, Base variant priced at Rs 8499

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M14 4G in India and the device costs Rs 8499. The smartphone was launched in the 5G version in the last year. After almost a year, the device has been launched in a 4G avatar in India.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 4G is sold on Amazon India and it now costs Rs 8499 for the base version of the device. The base variant gets 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is also a variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This variant is priced at Rs 11,499. The device is available in Arctic Blue and Sapphire Blue.

Galaxy M14 4G offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ PLS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC at the core of the device. We get a 50MP primary camera along with two 2 MP cameras. There is a 13 MP selfie camera in the waterdrop notch of the device. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor resides in the power button of the device. We get a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support on the device.

When it comes to software division, the Samsung Galaxy M14 4G gets an Android 13 Operating System on board. This means that the device gets 2 major Android updates. It will receive Android updates till Android 15. There will be four years of security patches on the device.

