Poco C61 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specifications

Poco India has launched a new affordable smartphone named Poco C61 in India on Tuesday. The Poco C61 is equipped with an AI-backed 8-megapixel dual camera unit, a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Poco C61 seems to have similar specifications as the Redmi A3, which was unveiled in the country in February.

Price, offers, sale date

It is offered in two RAM and storage configurations of 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Poco offers the device in three colour options Diamond Dust Black, Ethereal Blue, and Mystical Green.

It is currently listed for Rs 6,999 for the base storage option and the higher variant cost is set at Rs 7,999. It will be available for purchase on March 28 at 12pm IST through Flipkart.

Poco C61 specifications, features

The Poco C61 packs a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 1,650 x 720 pixels. The screen supports up to 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, it comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of MMC 5.1 onboard storage. It boots an Android 14-based UI and has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Poco claims that the device is equipped with an AI-backed dual rear camera unit that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor. The company has not revealed the second camera details yet. The camera unit also houses an LED flash unit. The phone has a 5-megapixel sensor that is housed within a waterdrop notch.

The other features on the Poco C61 include a 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It weighs 193g and measures 168.4mm x 76.3mm x 8.3mm in size.