Oppo Reno11 F Mediatek Dimensity 7050 Processor launched; Check details here

Oppo Reno11 F smartphone has been launched in Thailand and the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7050 Processor. The device is the third device of the Reno11 series and is available in YHB10,990 ($305/€285/Rs25K). The device is available in multiple colours including Palm Green, Ocean Blue, and Coral Purple.

Oppo Reno11 F Specifications

Oppo Reno11 F offers 6.7″ 120Hz FullHD+ OLED display with Panda Glass. The peak brightness is 1100 nits and supports HDR10+. When it comes to camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. The primary camera is 64MP with OIS, 8MP ultrawide (112degree FOV) and 2MP macro units.

The processor of the device is Dimensity 7050 SoC and is paired with 8GB RAM. The device ships Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and 256GB of storage. Users also get option for 2TB via microSD card.

Some important features include Clear Voice Mode, LinkBoost, and Ultra-Volume Mode. All the features help get increased reception and data transmission.

When it comes to battery, the Oppo Reno11 F gets a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 67W charging support. The device can be fully charged in a matter of 48 minutes. The device also gets IP65 rating, NFC, 5G as well as USB-C.

In India, Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has already launched the Reno11 series smartphone in India. The price of the series starts from Rs 29,999. The Reno11 and Reno11 Pro can be ordered from Flipkart as well as Oppo India.