Xiaomi Redmi A3 likely to launch on February 14 in India, To offer 6.71 inch 90 Hz refresh display

Electronics manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi A3 Android smartphone in India next week. The company has revealed that the device will launch on February 14 and has also hinted on some details of the device. Xiaomi had earlier revealed live images of the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi A3 highlights

The Xiaomi Redmi A3 will offer 6.71” 90Hz refresh rate that is teased to be butter-smooth. The device is all about a good low-cost Android smartphone. Mi’s page mentions that the device will have up to 6GB of RAM along with 6GB of added virtual RAM. The box from the list hinted 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Redmi A2+ came with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of storage, the smartphone gets a 5000mAH capacity battery while the charging is done by USB-C port. Even though the charging speed not mentioned, we expect that the speed will be at 10W.

The images of the smartphone reveal a new design. The smartphone offers a massive circular camera island at the rear and the company calls it “All-New Premium Halo Design”.

While Xiaomi has been tightlipped about the prices of the device, we expect it to be around Rs 10,000. When it comes to Redmi A2, it was offered at Rs 6300 for the 2GB/32GB variant while the 4GB/128GB variant costs Rs 8500. The Redmi A3 is expected to be launched in multiple markets outside India.