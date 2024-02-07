Google Pixel Fold 2 might offer Tensor G4 chipset; expected to launch alongside Pixel 9 series

Google Pixel Fold 2 smartphone is currently in the works and if the latest rumors are to be believed, it will be featuring Tensor G4 chipset. The device will apparently skip the Tensor G3 chipset and will rather use the upcoming chipset. This also hints that the Pixel Fold 2 might be launching side by side with the upcoming Pixel devices.

The Google Pixel 9 as well as the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to launch in October and will feature the Tensor G3 chipset. The 1st generation of the Pixel Fold was introduced in Google I/O conference that took place in May, 2023. However, if Google sticks with the Tensor G3 processor for the Fold 2, we might not expect it to be introduced in May this year.

Another important factor Google is working on is the introduction of 16GB of RAM on the Pixel Fold 2. If this happens, the Google Pixel Fold 2 will be the first pixel device to get 16GB of RAM. The device will also get UFS 4.0 storage and it will be an upgrade from the UFS 3.1 storage.

Google Pixel 8 update

Both the Google Pixel 8 devices get Circle to Search feature on them. So, if you are someone who owes a Google Pixel 8 device- Pixel 8 or the Pixel 8 pro then you should be having the access to the updates soon. The Circle to Search feature was first introduced with huge bunch of AI-related stuff with the Samsung Galaxy S24 devices.

According to multiple reports on Reddit, Google Circle to Search feature was rolled out on January 31 and is available on both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, the update is not through a firmware update and rather a server-side switch.

If you own Google Pixel 8/ 8 Pro, users will not get any indication about whether the Circle to Search is live. You just have to try it and it will work.