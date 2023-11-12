Oppo Reno 11 Series might launch on November 23

Oppo is expected to launch the upcoming Reno 11 series in China soon. The Reno 11 series will arrive as the successor to the Oppo Reno 10 series, which was released earlier this year in May. Like the Oppo Reno 10 series, the upcoming Reno 11 lineup is expected to arrive with three models – Oppo Reno 11 5G, Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G. However, the Oppo Reno 11 series might mot have a Pro+ model.

Though, the company has not revealed the launch timeline of the Reno 11 series, a leak report has suggested that the lineup could debut in China on November 23. The launch event could take place at 1:30pm ( 11:00am IST). Previously, tipster Digital Chat Station has also shared that the Oppo Reno 11 series may launch in late November.

According to leak reports, the Reno 11 series models are likely to come with curved display, periscope telephoto, along with a macro sensor. The camera sensors are said to be more advanced than the ones in the Oppo Reno 10 models. Further, Oppo is expected to offer a new glass back panel design for the upcoming handsets.

Currently, the basic Oppo Reno 10 comes with a triple rear camera compromising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel camera sensor. Meanwhile, the Pro model features a 50-megapixel primary OIS-supported sensor with OIS, a 32-megapixel telephoto shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. The top-of-the-line Pro+ model sports a 64-megapixel periscope sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel Sony sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Apart from the Oppo Reno 11, the Honor 100 will also be launched on the same date, according to reports. Meanwhile, other devices expected to launch by December include Huawei Nova 12 lineup, Vivo S18 series and the iQoo Neo 9 series.