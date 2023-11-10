Oppo certifies that Find N3, Find N3 Flip can be reliably folded 1 million times

Oppo has recently launched the Find N3 series across the globe and these devices are certified by the company to be more reliable than the old gen (foldable) devices. For those who are unknown Oppo launched the Find N3 Flip in August while the Find N3 ws launched in October. As both the device are foldable devices, there was a reliability issue surrounding the foldable screen of the devices. Now, Oppo has come forward to certify that both the N3 and N3 Flip are fold reliable at least 1 million times.

Billy Zhang, President of Overseas Marketing, Sale sand Services at Oppo has tweeted that “We often hear from users that durability is a key concern when it comes to foldable. That’s why I’m delighted to announce that both the #OPPOFindN3 and #OPPOFindN3Flip are now TÜV Rheinland certified to fold reliably at least 1,000,000 times! That’s top-class durability.”

It is important to mention that Oppo had mentioned that the Find N3 Flip could withstand 600,000 folds. In simple words, if we open a phone for 100 times a dey, it can still survive 6000 days or 16.43 years. The figures are mind-blowing as an average device is usable for 4-5 years. The recent lab tests by Oppo claim that the number of foldable times has increased. This means that the users will change the device because of boredom and not because of a faulty fold mechanism.

Specs about the N3 series are mentioned below.

Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find N3 offers 6.31-inch 2484x1116px AMOLED panel, 10-120 Hz refresh rate and up to 2,800 nits peak brightness. The foldable inner display is 7.82-inch with 2440x2268px resolution. The display offers 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate with the same peak brightness.

When it comes to processor, we get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The storage on the device is 512GB. The battery capacity is 4,805mAh and it supports 67W SuperVOOC charging. In terms of camera, the device offers a Hasselblad-braded camera setup at the rear. The camera setup includes Sony 48MP LYTIA-T808 sensor, 48MP ultrawide lens, and 64MP periscope lens (which offer 6x zoom). On the other hand, the cover screen camera is 32MP while the inside camera is 20MP.

Oppo Find N3 Flip

The Oppo Find N3 Flip gets 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 3.2-inch outer screen features an AMOLED panel.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, and offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Oppo Find N3 offers a sophisticated camera setup with three rear cameras. The camera unit houses a 50MP primary wide lens with OIS, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and a 48MP ultrawide sensor.

Operating on the ColorOS 13 version, the phone promises two OS updates and houses a 4,300mAh battery. It supports 44W wired fast charging but wireless charging is not supported on it.

