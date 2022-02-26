OPPO launches its first tablet with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate, Know price, specs

OPPO has finally launched its first-ever tablet, dubbed the OPPO Pad, in China. The much-anticipated OPPO Pad comes with a Snapdragon 870 processor, a large 8,360mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The OPPO Pad is OPPO’s take on an iPad-rival and the brand is offering the necessary hardware to do so. Let’s take a look at the OPPO Pad price, specifications, and features and find out what it has in store for us.

OPPO Pad price, availability

The OPPO Pad has been launched with starting price of CNY 2,299 (around Rs 27,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the 6GB RAM + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,699 (around Rs 32,200), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 2,999 (around Rs 35,800). In addition, the company is offering the Oppo Pad in a special James Jean Artist Limited Edition that comes with a custom stylus and fine leather case. It is priced at CNY 3,499 (around Rs 41,800) for a single 8GB/256GB storage option.

OPPO also introduced a stylus called OPPO Pencil and a OPPO Smart Magnetic Keyboard along with the Oppo Pad. The OPPO Pencil is priced at CNY 499 (around Rs 5,960) and the OPPO Smart Magnetic Keyboard is priced at CNY 399 (around Rs 4,770).

OPPO Pad specifications

The OPPO Pad features a 11-inch WQXGA screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 2,560×1,600 pixel resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 480 nits brightness. The display also has 2048-level intelligent backlight, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. The tablet runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 for tablet.

Under the hood, the OPPO Pad is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard memory.

The OPPO Pad flaunts a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter to capture pictures and videos.

The OPPO Pad packs a 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The OPPO Pad has support for USB Type-C audio, Quad speakers, and Dolby Atmos. The device measures 252.2×163.8mx6.99mm and weighs in at 507g.

