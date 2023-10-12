Oppo Find N3 Flip price in India might be around Rs 94,999

Oppo Find N3 Flip is scheduled to be launched officially in India on Thursday that is on October 12. Ahead of the official launch, the Oppo Find N3 Flip’s price in India has been leaked online.

The flagship clamshell foldable smartphone made it’s debut in China in August at a starting price of CNY 6,799 (around Rs 77,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The device is offered in three colour options- Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse (names translated from Chinese).

The Oppo Find N3 Flip fro the Chinese market is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charging support. The foldable phone sports a 6.80-inch AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate in the inner part and a 3.26-inch cover display.

As per known tipster Abhishek Yadav, the India pricing of the Oppo Find N3 Flip could be around Rs 94,999 in India for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is said to be available at a discounted price of Rs 89,622.

Oppo Find N3 Flip will be announced on October 12 and the launch event will be streamed live on YouTube starting at 7:00pm IST. Its successor — Oppo Find N2 Flip —debuted earlier this year in India with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Specifications of the Indian variant seem to be similar to the one launched in China. The Chinese version of the Oppo Find N3 Flip has a 6.80-inch AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a 3.26-inch cover display. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS support, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. The handset comes with an Alert Slider and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W wired charging support.