Oppo Find N3 Flip launched in India: Check price, specifications, Sale starts at Oct 22

Oppo Find N3 Flip has been launched as the brand’s second-generation clamshell foldable phone in India. While the latest flip phone from Oppo looks reminiscent of the one from last year, it brings several upgrades under the hood, including a new chipset, and cameras.

Check more details about price, specifications of the phone here.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Price, availability, offers in India

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in India is set at Rs 94,999. It is offered in two colours – Cream Gold and Sleek Black. It will go on sale on October 22 through Flipkart, Oppo Store, and other major retailers.

The Find N3 Flip is available for pre-orders starting today.

Oppo is also offering up to 12,000 cashback and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI on the purchase of Fine N3 Flip.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Specifications

The Find N3 Flip comes with a 3.26-inch cover display aligned vertically, with an aspect ratio of 17:9. The outer screen also has mini apps, which are the simplified versions of apps tailored to fit the cover screen, like WhatsApp, YouTube Music, and Maps, among others.

Additionally, the cover screen can display quick toggles in one view, up to six notifications. IT can be also be used for capturing pictures and videos.

In the inner side, the clamshell foldable phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO with a resolution of 1080×2520 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and 403 ppi of pixel density. The display offers up to 1600 nits of peak brightness, and can go up to 1200 nits on a bright sunny day. Furthermore, the display has support for HDR10+ playback and also supports Oppo’s proprietary ProXDR technology.

There is a new hinge at the work, which Oppo calls the “Flexion Hinge,” which as per the company, shapes the screen into a teardrop shape when closed, resulting in a much subtle crease.

The Find N3 Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The phone packs a 4,300mAH battery that supports up to 44W of wired fast charging. For software, the Find N3 Flip runs Android 14-based ColorOS 13.2. The phone will get 4 years of Android updates, and 5 years of security updates.

Moreover, the Find N3 Flip is the first foldable from Oppo to have the three-stage alert slider, the one found on the OnePlus phones.

The Find N3 Flip offers a triple-camera setup tuned with Hasselblad. The setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 32MP IMX709n telephoto unit with 2x zoom, and a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide having a 114-degree field of view. On the inside, there is a 32MP camera etched inside the centred punch-hole cutout.