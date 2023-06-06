OnePlus Nord N30 5G with Snapdragon 695 processor launched, Check specs here

OnePlus has launched the Nord N30 5G Lite- the successor to the Nord N20 5G in US market. The mid-range device by the company in suitable for those buyers who are looking for a budget smartphone. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC and gets a 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G offers a triple rear camera unit with a 108-megapixel main sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Specifications

The Nord N30 5G offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor along with Adreno 619 GPU. It houses a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The aspect ratio of the display is 20:9 while the touch response rate is 240Hz.

The Nord N30 5G also gets a high resolution 108MP main camera with Samsung S5KHM6SX03 sensor. It also offers EIS on it. The other back cameras are 2MP macro and 2MP depth assist camera. The cameras are housed in two circular housing and a LED flash is present on the side. The rear camera supports different features including AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, hdr, nightscape, portrait mode, pano, macro, slo-mo, time-lapse, text-scanner, retouching, filters etc.

It is also capable of shooting 1080p video at 30 frames per second (fps) and 720p video at 30 fps. The front camera is 16MP (f/2.4) and is housed in a punch-hole display.

The smartphone is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a micro SD card.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC wired charging. The battery is claimed to deliver all-day usage on a single charge. The phone runs OnePlus’s latest OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. In terms of software update, users get a single Android update along with three years of security updates.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Interested buyers need to pay $299.99 (around Rs 25,000) for the device. It is available for pre-order on OnePlus official US website. The shipping of the devices will start on June 8 for the pre-booked smartphone users will get OnePlus Nord buds 2 TWS earphones too.