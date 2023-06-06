Apple iOS 17 update: Check new features including new Journal app and updated autocorrect

Apple has unveiled its new version of iOS-‘iOS 17’ for iPhone users. The new update includes a bunch of updates including the news Journal app, more accurate autocorrect along with a new display mode for your nightstand, and much more.

“With iOS 17, we’ve made the iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said in a statement.

We have listed the new features of the latest iOS 17 below.

Journal App

Journal is a new app that helps iPhone users reflect and practice gratitude through journaling, which has been shown to improve well-being. Using on-device machine learning, personalised suggestions can be provided to help inspire a user’s journal entry.

Journal is built to protect a user’s privacy and ensure no one — including Apple — can access a user’s entries, with the ability to lock the app, on-device processing, and end-to-end encryption.

StandBy offers full-screen experience

Further, the company introduced StandBy with iOS 17, which will give users a full-screen experience with glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when the iPhone is on its side and charging.

StandBy is perfect on a nightstand, kitchen counter, or desk, and can be personalised to display a range of beautiful clock styles, favourite photos, or widgets, including Smart Stacks, which surface the right widgets at the right time.

Updated autocorrect

Moreover, autocorrect has received a comprehensive update with a transformer language model, a state-of-the-art on-device machine learning language model for word prediction, improving the experience and accuracy for users every time they type.

It also receives a refreshed design to better support typing, and sentence-level autocorrections can fix more types of grammatical mistakes.

Easier Sharing

The new iOS 17 release also upgrades the communications experience across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages, makes sharing even easier with AirDrop, and provides more intelligent input that improves the speed and accuracy of typing.

With iOS 17, the Phone app has received a big update with personalised Contact Posters, providing a new way for users to express themselves.

FaceTime update

FaceTime now supports audio and video messages so when users call someone who is not available, they can share a message that can be enjoyed later.

New features on Message app

Messages get significant updates with iOS 17, including an all-new stickers experience with new emoji stickers and the ability to create Live Stickers by lifting subjects from photos.

Check In feature

The Check In feature allows a user to notify his friend or family whether he has reached his destination on time or not. As a user initiates the Check In feature, a friend/ family member will automatically get notification on the user’s arrival. Similarly, if a user is not making progress towards their destination, important information like the location, battery status, network level etc. is shared with the contact.

Siri update

The new Siri update allows users to activate ‘Siri’ by just saying its name. Users need say ‘Siri’ instead of ‘Hey Siri’.

The developer beta of iOS 17 is now available to Apple Developer Programme members, and a public beta will be available next month.

(With IANS inputs)