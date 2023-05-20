OnePlus Nord 3 specifications leaked ahead of launch, check expected specs and features

OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone is quite anticipated among mid-range smartphone users in India. According to the reports, the device will be quite similar to the OnePlus Ace 2V. According to a fresh leak by a Chinese tipster @realMlgmXyysd on Twitter we have come to know the expected features at the device.

Expected Specifications

Unlike the flagship series, the OnePlus Nord 3 will have specs that are suited for mid-range smartphones.

The Nord 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a resolution of 1.5K. Under the hood, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The model number of the device is CPH2491(IN).

The smartphone will offer Color OS 13 based on the Android 13 out of the box.

It is tipped that the smartphone will get a 5000mah battery along with 80W SuperVooc fast charging. When it comes to the camera department, the primary rear camera will be 50MP and will offer OIS too. The other rear cameras are expected to be 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2 MP macro sensor. There is a punch-hole display at the front of the smartphone is expected to house a 16MP camera.

The device will offer an alert slider and will also offer IR remote control. The colours offered in the smartphone will be cyan, gray, and blue.

Speaking about price, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000.

Currently, the OnePlus offers OnePlus 11 5G as the premium offering. The price of OnePlus 11 5G starts at Rs 56,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant. On the other hand, the OnePlus 11R 5G has a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage variant.