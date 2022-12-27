OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with Dynaudio tuning to debut on January 4

OnePlus has confirmed to launch the Buds Pro 2 earbuds along side OnePlus 11 in China on January 4th. The new noise-cancelling earbuds OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will make its global debut on February 7, 2022.

The company has confirmed that the Buds Pro 2 will come with support for 4000Hz ultra-wideband vocal noise reduction, and 48dB deep active noise reduction that can eliminate up to 99.6% of effective noise. It will also have a frequency response range of 10Hz~40KHz.

OnePlus teaser show the earbuds in Obsidian Black and Arbor Green colour options. The box has a similar design as its predecessor and sports the DYNAUDIO branding.

The OnePlus 11 was also teased in a Black and Arbor Green colours asn will launch on the same day as Buds Pro 2.

According to reports, it will be equipped with two 11mm and 6mm dual drivers. The battery will last up to 6 hours when ANC is enabled, and 9 hours when ANC is disabled. The company has claimed that the total battery life with the case is 22 hours when ANC is enabled and 38 hours without ANC.

The company has not revealed any other information about the earbuds yet. We should know the price of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 after it goes official next week.