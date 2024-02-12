OnePlus Ace 3 Pro coming soon; Tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

OnePlus is reportedly working on the successor of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro which will be called OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. As the successor of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro which is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Ace 3 Pro has been tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

According to a Weibo post by a Chinese tipster known as Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is reportedly coming to the market soon and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The other details we got to know is that it will feature a curved OLED screen of 6.78 inches with a 1.5K resolution. The OLED display will be sourced from BOE and will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Earlier, Digital Chat Station (DCS) (translated from Chinese) claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro would have a metal middle frame and a glass back panel. The phone is said to boot Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to offer upgrades over its predecessor — OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which was launched in August last year in China with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It was exclusive to the Chinese market.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro sports a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240×2,772 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8-megapixel camera with an IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel camera. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging.