OnePlus 12R goes on first sale in India on Amazon; Check offers, price, specifications

The OnePlus 12R has gone on its first sale in India today. The device has a starting price of Rs 39,999. The smartphone features a large 6.78-inch display, an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 5,500mAh battery with a 100W SuperVOOC fast charger.

The device is currently available for sale in two colour options (Cool Blue, Flowy Emerald) and in two storage options-8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. They can purchased at the OnePlus India website and on Amazon.

As part of the introductory offer, the brand is also offering some bank offers to cut down the price of the device.

OnePlus 12R price, sales officers on Amazon

The price of the OnePlus 12R for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage base model is Rs 39,999 and the higher 16GB RAM and 256GB storage option has a price tag of Rs 45,999. The bank offer available on the purchase of the OnePlus 12R are Rs 1,000 discount for the ICICI credit card and OneCard holders.

Meanwhile, the vanilla OnePlus 12 has a starting price of Rs 64,999 and reaches up to Rs. 69,999 for the top variant.

Apart from this, OnePlus 12R buyers can also buy a six-month Google One subscription and a three-month YouTube Premium subscription.

Specifications of OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO display along with a resolution of 1264×2780 pixels, 4,500 nits of peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 120Hz refresh rate and an overall protection of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. In terms of design and structure, the handset has a middle frame made of aluminum alloy metal and a glass back.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is complemented by either 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM options and an Adreno 740 GPU. The storage options for this phone are up to 1 TB.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 12R features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with f/1.8 lens and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens, and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP sensor on the front.

Powered by a 5,500mAh battery, the smartphone comes with a 100W SuperVOOC fast charger.