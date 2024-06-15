Truck hits passenger bus and falls into 20-feet gorge in Ghatagaon of Odisha, 2 injured

Ghatagaon: At least two people were injured after a truck hit a passenger bus from the back and fell into 20-feet gorge in Ghatagaon of Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

According to sources, the incident occurred near Pipilia Chhak. Reportedly, on Friday late at night, the truck hit the bus following which both the vehicles fell into the gorge. In the incident, the drivers of the vehicles were injured, while, the passengers escaped narrowly.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, at least 10 passengers were injured after a bus of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) reportedly met with an accident in Ganjam district this evening.

According to reports, the accident took place when the bus bearing registration number – OD 058 C 4198 – hit a roadside tree near Banatumba village under Bellaguntha police station limits of the district while it was on its way to Baliguda from Bhubaneswar.

There were over 40 passengers when the accident took place, said sources adding that the injured persons were rescued and rushed to the Bellaguntha hospital for treatment.