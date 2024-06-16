3 elephants rescued from muddy pool after 12 hours in Cuttack district

Cuttack: The three elephants which were stuck in a muddy pool near Beliapal village forest under Baramba forest division near Athagarh in Cuttack district today, were rescued after 12 hours of rescue operation.

Informing about the development, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Susanta Nanda, on his X handle said, “Happy to inform that the three elephants stranded from morning at Badamba of Athgarh Forest Division have been successfully guided back to the Forest. My deep appreciation of team Athgarh.

It is to be noted here that the animals, including two tuskers and a female jumbo, reportedly sneaked into the village area earlier today. They entered the Kimbhiri nullah near Beliapal and got trapped in the mud as the villagers tried to drive them away.

Soon, the locals informed forest department officials about the situation of the elephants. A team rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. A team of cops and firefighters also joined them. Following a 12-hour tireless operation, the jumbos were rescued and dispersed to the forest.

