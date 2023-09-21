Nothing to launch smartwatch, earbuds and fast charger under CMF sub-brand soon

Smartphone manufacturer Nothing will be launching its smartwatch, earbuds, and fast charger very soon in India under its CMF sub-brand. The launch will be on September 26 and the products will be launched on Flipkart e-commerce website. The company had teased about the same on its Flipkart page but later took it down.

According to a recent leak, CMF will bring forward Nothing’s first smartwatch i.e Watch Pro, a 65W GaN fast charger as well as TWS buds. All the products are expected to strengthen the market of Nothing in India. It is important to note that Nothing already offers its own buds (under its brand).

Pre-orders for the CMF Watch Pro, Powr 65W GaN fast charger as well as Buds Pro will be live on September 25, 12 PM. The buyers will also get a Rs 500 off voucher as they pre-book either of the three products. The voucher can be redeemed at with the next CMF or Nothing product purchase.

The CMF Watch Pro offers a rectangular AMOLED display of 1.96 inches and offers 600+ nits of brightness. Similarly, the CMF Buds Pro offer active noise cancellation with 45dB reduction in noise. On the other hand, the Powr 65W GaN fast charger will offer three ports-one for the Type-A while the other two are Type-C type.

The demand of the three products by CMF totally depends on the value for money aspect that it offers to the buyers.