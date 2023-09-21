Motorola Edge 40 Neo launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999

After launching the Edge 40 Neo in the global markets in the last week, Motorola has launched the device in India today (September 21). The device has been launched with a starting price range of Rs 23,999 for the base variant (8GB RAM + 128GB storage). Important features in the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 5000mAh battery.

Specifications of Motorola Edge 40 Neo

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo offers a 6.55-inch pOLED display, FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen has HDR10+ certification and it gets an under-display biometric sensor. The device offers water protection of IP68. The touch sampling rate is 360Hz. Speaking about the processor of the device it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 SoC. The battery on the device is 5000mAh while the RAM is up to 12GB (LPDDR4X). We get storage of up to 256GB on the device. In terms of OS, Android 13 is offered out of the box.

When it comes to camera specs, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo offers a 50MP main camera along with a secondary camera of 13MP. The primary camera comes with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) while the secondary 13MP camera is the 120-degree ultrawide camera. The selfie camera on the device is 32MP and it is housed in a punch hole cutout. The rear panel is acrylic for the black colour variant while the other variants get vegan leather.

Connectivity features of the smartphone include 5G support, 3.5mm jack (which is a damn good feature), NFC, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, and much more. The sensors on the device include a gyroscope, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and much more. A 68W power adapter is offered in the box and can charge the battery up to 50 percent in 15 minutes. The smartphone gets 100 percent plastic-free packing.

Price and Availability

The base version (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) costs Rs 23,999 while the top version (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) costs Rs 25,999. Users also get bank and exchange offers on the device. Under the festive offer, users can get the 8GB RAM variant for Rs 20,999 and the 12GB RAM variant for Rs 22,999. There is also an availability of 6 months No Cost EMI on the device (on Flipkart). Users can purchase the device from Motorola’s official website, Flikartor selected retail stores from September 28 at 7:00pm IST.

