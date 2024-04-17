Nothing Phone 2a receives Nothing OS 2.5.5 Update: Gets camera Improvements and Bug Fixes

Carl Pei founded UK-based smartphone company Nothing recently launched its latest offering Phone 2a in the first week of March for a starting price of Rs 23,999. In under one month of its launch, the device has already received two updates NothingOS 2.5.3 and Nothing OS 2.5.4 that solved bug issues and had camera optimisations. Now, the company has rolled out another OS update for the Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 2a smartphone has received the latest Nothing OS 2.5.5 update that has brought additional camera optimisation and more bug fixes. The latest Nothing OS 2.5.5 brings the security patch for April 2024 alongside system stability and performance upgrades.

The update addresses compatibility issues with some third-party launchers and fixes stability problems with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.

The Nothing Phone 2a announced the rollout of the Nothing OS 2.5.5 via an X post. The new update has brought new camera features, several general improvements, bug fixes, and Google’s April security patches.

The new firmware update’s changelog revealed that the camera colour saturation of the device has been enhanced. Moreover, the camera loading speed of Phone 2a has also been increased and the blur accuracy in Portrait Mode has been optimised.

The other improvements the firmware update has brought are improved Google Assistant wake-up experience and optimised pop-up view animations along with increased smoothness and gaming performance of the handset.

The update also packs bug fixes for various problems such as the compatibility issues with some third-party launchers on Phone 2a and stability issues with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. In addition to these, the firmware update solves the issues of the Night Light feature on the lock screen. The software update bundles system stability improvements.

The Nothing Phone 2a users can check the availability of the Nothing OS 2.5.5 firmware update for their device by heading to Settings > System > System Update.

Speaking about the Nothing Phone 2a, the device was launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and features an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera setup, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone offers an IP54-rated build and boasts a Glyph Interface at the rear.