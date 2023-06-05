Nothing Phone (2) will be made in India, company gives confirmation

Nothing Phone (2) smartphone will be manufactured in India and the company has confirmed about the same too. It is important to mention that the first generation of the smartphone (Nothing Phone (2) ) was also manufactured in India at a facility in Tamil Nadu. The company has mentioned that the Phone (2) will have 3 times more recycled or bio-based parts in comparison to the Phone (1).

Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India, in an interview with the Indian Express revealed that the design of the smartphones has popped up to be an important need for the consumers. Sharma revealed that both the hardware as well as software was equally in focus for the Phone (2). The company has sold close to 7,50,000 units of Phone (1) till date, claimed Sharma.

There are some features of the upcoming smartphone that we already know. The company has already confirmed that the device will offer a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for the phone. On the other hand, the device will sport a bigger battery than the Phone (1). The Phone (2) will offer a 4700mAh battery which is 200mAh more than the Phone (1). When it comes to the screen of the smartphone, users get 6.7-inch screen.

Nothing has also revealed that it is focusing to continuously expand its customer support through more than 230 authorized service centres in more than 250 cities.

Speaking about Phone (2) sustainability progress it will offer 100 percent recycled aluminum mid-frame, 100 percent recycled copper foil used on the main circuit board, 90 percent recycled steel used for 28 stamping parts, 80 percent of plastic parts sustainably sourced and 100 percent recycled tin used on 9 circuit boards.

Speaking about prices of the smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be offered around Rs 40,000. The overall design is expected to be semi-transparent in nature just like the other products of the company. However, the company is yet to tease the final design of the product.