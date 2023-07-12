Nothing Phone (2) launched with signature Design, Improved Cameras; Price, specs

Nothing Phone (2) has launched finally been launched after months of teasing by the company. The company has claimed that the Nothing Phone (2) will offer considerable update over it’s predecessor Phone (1). It comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chi, an updated Glyph interface, and improved cameras. The new Nothing OS 2.0 provides new widgets, theme colors, folder layouts, and illustrated covers for the phone.

Check more details of the phone here.

Nothing Phone (2) Specifications and features

Nothing Phone (2) has the same design as the original model Phone (1). The phone (2) sports the signature transparent back with an LED lights interface. The Carl Pei-led startup has made notable changes in the Glyph interface.

The device is equipped with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 1080 x 2412 resolution, and 1600 nits peak brightness. It carries the more advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC to deliver boost performance and to provide balanced thermals. The phone packs LPDDR5 RAM and USF 3.1 storage.

On the software front, the device runs Nothing OS 2.0 based on Android 13.

The smartphone has also received improvements in the camera department. It sports a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and in-sensor zoom. The other sensor in the dual camera unit include a 50MP ultrawide cam with a Samsung JN1 sensor.

For selfies, the device gets a 32MP Sony IMX615 front-facing camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS) camera, which is housed in the center of the upper parts of the display.

The device packs a 4,700mAh battery, which supports the same 33W wired and 15W wireless charging. The new software brings

Pricing and Availability

Nothing Phone (2) is offered in three storage variants. The price starts at Rs 44,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 49,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs Rs 54,999. The phone is now available for pre-order and the open sales will start on July 17. The phone will be offered in two color options- white and dark grey.