Access the features of ChatGPT on your Apple Watch, Know how to use it

When it comes to AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT has made quite a reputation. The chatbot from OpenAI can now be accessed through Apple Watch too. It is possible via a dedicated app which is named as WatchGPT. The dedicated app is available on the App Store for $3.99 (approximately Rs 328) and by installing the app users can access ChatGPT directly through their watch screen.

After installing the WatchGPT, users can chat with the ChatGPT AI by a single tap on their wrist. Additionally, the users can now share their WatchGPT responses through texts, email as well a social media directly through their Apple Watch. The App Store highlights the use and seamless integration.

The developer of the WatchGPT app is Hidde van der Ploeg. The download size of the application is 2.6MB while the devices are expected to run iOS 13.0 or later. The WatchGPT app is available for download in language English, Dutch, French, and Spanish languages.

The app has been renamed Petey and is now available on the App Store. This happened after Apple started blocking apps and their updates with ‘GPT’ in their names. The in-app purchase offers GPT-4 support, multiple prompts, and much more.

Speaking about the Apple Watch, the Ultra model has now reportedly received an auto night mode with its latest operating system for the Apple Watch model -watchOS 10. The latest WatchOS was released at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5. The watchOS update comes with several new upgrades like redesigned apps, a new Smart Stack to display relevant widgets, new watch faces, and more.

The watchOS 10 update is currently available in beta version for developers. It will be rolled out to the public later this fall. The watchOS 10 will support the Apple Watch Series 4 or higher models paired with iPhone XS or later, running iOS 17.