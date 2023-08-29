Nothing OS 2 Update rolls out for Nothing Phone (1); What’s new

Nothing has started rolling out the latest Nothing OS 2 update for the Nothing Phone (1). The new OS upgrade is loaded with some exciting software upgrades including pre-installed set of lock screen and home screen widgets and several other toggles, which were introduced in the recently launched flagship phone Nothing Phone 2.

The latest Nothing OS 2.0 update for Nothing Phone 1 roll out was announced by Nothing’s CEO on X.com (formerly Twitter). The latest Os update has brought many changes and improvements along with fixes for various issues.

The update is now rolling out and it weighs 0.97GB in size. Interested users can check for the update by heading over to the device’s Settings > About Menu > Check for Updates. Being a staggered update, it takes a couple of days to a few weeks for the update to reach each unit.

Nothing OS 2.0 Features

The latest Nothing OS update is packed with exciting features, enhanced customization, and improved functionality. The highlights of the update are Homescreen customization, Glyph Interface 2.0, new app features including clone app and app locker, and more.

The new update has brought home screen customization that includes:

• New visual identity that feels unmistakably Nothing.

• Updated launcher grid layout that will support the option to hide icon labels.

• More options for customizable folders: Try out different layouts and folder covers by expanding the folder.

Nothing has also introduced some new widgets for the Nothing phone (1). They are:

• Updated design for the Clock, Weather, Quick Look widgets.

• New Quick Settings widget that will allow users to access settings even quicker.

• Widgets are now also available on lock screen and AOD.

Nothing has updated the Glyph Interface for Nothing Phone (1) to version 2.

• The phone will now show a persistent Glyph if the user receives a notification from a important apps and contacts so that the user would not miss any important missed notifications.

• The Glyph torch update that will light up the entire Glyph interface by a long press on the Torch Quick Settings tile.

Apart from this, the Nothing Phone (1) will get some new app features with the new OS update. The Nothing Phone (1) has now got a new Cloned app that will allow users to operate multiple accounts in apps without having to log out. Another app the phone ha got is App locker, which will protect the other apps on your device by requiring another unlock when attempting to open.

The other improvements the Nothing Phone (1) has got is updated auto-brightness logic, and many others to optimize user experience.