Nokia 7610 Mini 5G: New flagship smartphone coming soon?, All details we know so far

Nokia 7610 Mini 2023 5G Smartphone might be coming to market soon. The smartphone will release with triple camera, 4500 mAh Battery with 44W fast charging support and more. Though, there is no official announcement regrading the device yet. Let’s check the release date, price, specification, and other key features.

Nokia 7610 Mini 2023 Release Date:

The Nokia 7610 Mini 5G Smartphone is speculated to be released in the month of August 2023. There is no official date for the release of Nokia 7610 Mini in India. It may release later on in your country.

Nokia 7610 Mini Key features & specifications:

Nokia has just unveiled its newest smartphone, the 7610 Mini 5G. The Nokia 7610 Mini is an all-new smartphone that was just announced by the company. It offers some impressive specs and features, including a 5G Network for ultra-fast data speeds. The device also comes with a large 6.67-inch display, making it perfect for watching videos or playing games. Plus, with a Dual rear camera setup and 256GB of internal storage.

the Nokia 7610 Mini 5G is sure to be popular among users looking for a high-end Android phone. Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from this powerful device.

Display:

The smartphone will feature 6.67 inch AMOLED Screen with resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 409 ppi, 900 peak brightness, and 120 Hz refresh rate. The display will come with Gorilla Glass Victus, punch hole display.

Camera

The phone will feature triple rear cameras including 108 MP with OIS, 13 MP, and 2 MP sensor. The camera features including 1080p FHD video recording. The device will likely sport a 32 MP front camera.

Processor:

The Nokia 7610 Mini 5G will likely be powered by an Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 Chipset with 2.91 GHz GPU, paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB inbuilt memory.

Connectivity:

The smartphone will likely have connectivity options including 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.3, WiFi, NFC, USB-C v2.0.

Battery:

The phone is expected to have 4500 mAh Battery with 44W fast charging support.

The other features of the device might inlcude wireless charging supported, USB 4.0, IP69 certified (up to 2hrs in water 2m deep), and audio jack: 3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic).

Nokia 7610 Mini 2023 Price:

The Nokia 7610 Mini 5G is expected to launch in India between Rs 25,000 and 30,000.