Redmi Note 12T Pro with 144Hz LCD display, 64MP triple cameras launched, Check price, specs

Redmi has launched a new Note 12T Pro as its latest smartphone in China at a starting price of 1599 Yuan. The device comes with 3.1GHz Dimensity 8200-Ultra, 144Hz LCD display, 64MP triple cameras and a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

There was no official announcement on whether the device would be released in markets outside of China including India. However, reports hinted that it could be launched as Redmi K60i in India.

Check the specifications, features, and price of the Redmi Note 12T Pro.

Redmi Note 12T Pro specifications and features

The Redmi Note 12T Pro is equipped with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, a 1,400:1 contrast ratio, up to 270Hz touch sampling rate, up to 650 nits of brightness, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. In addition, it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10.

It is powered by a Dimensity 8200 processor, which also fuels the recently announced Xiaomi Civi 3. The device ships with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset packs a 5,080mAh battery, which comes with support for 67W fast charging. The smartphone features a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The device supports up to 30fps Full HD video recording. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It supports up to 60fps Full HD video recording. It has a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security purpose.

The Redmi Note 12T Pro runs on Android 13 and MIUI 14. Connectivity options includes dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, an IR blaster, a USB-C port, dual stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Redmi Note 12T Pro price

The Redmi Note 12T Pro is price at 1,599 Yuan (Rs 18,650) for the basic 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configurations and 1,699 Yuan (Rs 19,811) for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option. The phone is also available in 12 GB RAM + 256 GB variant, and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model, which has a cost of 1,799 Yuan (Rs 20,987), and 1,999 Yuan (Rs 23,321), respectively. It comes in three shades: Carbon Black, Ice Fog White, and Harumi Blue.

The company has listed the smartphone on its website for pre-order. It will be available for purchase for the first time tomorrow (May 31) in the home market.