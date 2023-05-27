Garmin launches two new smartwatches with rugged design in India: Check price

Garmin has launched two new smartwatches in India under the brand’d Instinct 2X series. The two devices are called Garmin Instinct 2X Solar and Solar Tactile Edition. Both the smartwatches come are quite similar to each other. The Tactile Edition carries some additional advanced features.

Check the price, specifications and features of the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar and Solar Tactile Edition here.

Specifications and features

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar and Solar Tactile Edition are made especially for adventure enthusiasts. It packs a rugged design and is suitable for outdoors and extreme environments. Both the smartwatches bezel and the case are made out of fiber-reinforced polymer. They are certified as per MIL-STD 810 standards.

The smartwatches are water-resistant up to 10 meters and feature a custom 1.1-inch circular two-window display with a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens shield.

There is a single-tone built-in flashlight with adjustable intensity. There is a red and adjustable white light to enhance visibility and environmental awareness. There is a dedicated strobe mode that switches between red and white to match the rhythm of the activity.

The Garmin Instinct 2X series is equipped with 24×7 health and wellness tracking, advanced sleep monitor, respiration tracker, and pulse oximeter. There is support for multiple sports modes, HIIT workouts, obstacle course racing, and recovery time after each workout.

The Garmin Instinct 2X duo comes with improved positional accuracy thanks to multi-band frequency support via GNSS and navigation via ABS sensors. The smartwatches are capable of charging via solar energy allowing them to provide unlimited battery life.

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactile edition is designed for tactile operations. It has all the features of the regular variant but packs additional stuff like Night Vision, Stealth mode, a Jumpstart model, and more.

Price and availability

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is price in India is set at Rs 50,490 whereas the Tactile edition costs Rs 55,990. Both devices will be available for purchase starting today from leading online retailers and offline watch stores.