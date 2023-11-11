New Apple Pencil is the ideal device for everyday productivity and creativity

New Delhi: For creative souls and working professionals, who love to take notes, sketch, illustrate or mark up documents, Apple Pencil has been a trusted device for years. Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting and more.

With pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, the new and affordable Apple Pencil brings incredible features that you will love.

Designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of the iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil pairs and charges with a USB-C cable.

It works superb with iPadOS features like Scribble, Quick Note, and when collaborating with others in Freeform.

When used with M2 models of iPad Pro, the new Apple Pencil supports hover, allowing users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision.

A sliding cap reveals a USB-C port, enabling customers to use a USB-C cable to connect to the new Apple Pencil for pairing and charging.

When magnetically attached to the iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil enters into a sleep state to preserve battery life.

Compatible with iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models, Apple Pencil supports magnetic pairing and charging.

When it comes to performing tasks, the new Apple Pencil offers new ways to organise, read, annotate, and collaborate on PDFs, and lets users quickly link one note to another.

Freeform gets new drawing tools and adds Follow Along to guide collaborators around the board.

Taking full advantage of the iPad display, a redesigned Lock Screen delivers entirely new ways to customise — with stunning wallpapers, new ways to showcase favourite photos, and expressive fonts and colours to personalise the look of the date and time.

Interactive widgets take glanceable information further with the ability to get tasks done right in the moment with just a tap, directly from the Lock Screen or Home Screen.

Messages brings updates to search and offers new ways for users to express themselves, including a stickers experience with new emoji stickers and the ability to create Live Stickers by lifting subjects from photos.

With USB-C charging and pairing, the new Apple Pencil is great for iPad (10th generation) users and also works with all iPad models that have a USB-C port, including iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini.

The new Apple Pencil is now available in India for purchase separately for Rs 7,900.

Conclusion: The new Apple Pencil is the most affordable model, making it ideal for everyday productivity and creativity — be at home or office.

