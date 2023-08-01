Motorola Moto G14 debuts in India at Rs 9999; Features 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery and more

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G14 as the successor of Moto G13 in India today. The budget smartphone comes with a higher resolution display and a faster Unisoc T616 chipset paired with LPDDR4x RAM.

Check the Moto G14 price, availability, and specifications here.

Motorola Moto G14 Specifications

The Moto G14 comes equipped with a flat frame design and has a 6.5-inch display (LCD) offering an FHD+ resolution and a centered punch hole, which houses an 8MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the phone carries a Unisoc T616 chipset paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The processor offers faster and improved performance.

Motorola offers dual camera unit at the rear of Moto G14. The camera unit houses a 50MP main sensor and a 2 MP macro snapper. The phone has IP52 rating for splash resistance.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging.

It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The other features include Dolby Atmos-supported dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a MicroSD card slot, and an

On the software side, the device boots Android 13. Moreover, the company promised an upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security updates.

Motorola Moto G14 Price in India

The Motorola Moto G14 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB memory variant. It can be availed in Steel Gray or Sky Blue color options.

The device is up for pre-order on Flipkart starting today. It will be available for purchase from August 8 via Motorola India’s official website, Flipkart, and retail stores.