Motorola Edge 50 Ultra makes an artful entry with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has been launched in the global markets at a starting price of 999 euros, which is around Rs 88,900 in India Rupees. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 system-on-chip and supports 125W TurboPower wired charging. It features Pantone-validated displays and cameras.

Check more details about the device below:

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Pricing and Availability

As mentioned above the device is priced at a 999 euros (approximately Rs 88,900). According to the company, the Motorola smartphone will be available in select markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania regions in the coming weeks. The top-of-the-line Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is available in real wood and a vegan leather finish in Forest Grey and Peach Fuzz shades.

Currently, there is no indication from Motorola about the launch of these two handsets in India.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a sandblasted aluminum frame and features a 6.67-inch 1220p pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Edge 50 Ultra features a triple camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 64MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone packs a 50MP autofocus lens. The Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with an AI-powered Photo Enhancement Engine, which it said finetunes images for improved clarity, highlights, shadows, colours, and more.

The Edge 50 Ultra is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 125W TurboPower wired charging. Motorola said four minutes of quick charge offers enough juice for an entire day. Additionally, the smartphone supports 50W wireless charging capabilities.

The latest flagship smartphone also has Dolby Atmos stereo speaker system. Moreover, the smartphone is IP68 rated for resistance against water and dust.

