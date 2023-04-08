Motorola Edge 40 to offer Dimensity 8020 SoC and 6.65 inch display, renders surface out

Motorola is all set to launch its next premium smartphone Moto Edge 40 soon. The company has recently launched the Moto Edge 40 Pro in the European market and the Edge 40 is expected to sit below it. Prior to the launch, the rendered images as well as the expected features of the smartphone have surfaced out.

The important details of the smartphone have been leaked by tipster Roland Quandt and we have mentioned it below.

The Edge 40 gets a 6.65” FHD+ 8-bit OLED display which supports 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers 2400 x 1080 pixels while the maximum brightness is 1200 nits. A Mediatek Dimensity 8020 SoC powers the smartphone while offering Android 13 out of the box. In terms of RAM, the device gets 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of power, a massive 4600mAh battery on-board ensures that you do not have any issues while completing day-to-day tasks. The device gets a USB-C port and supports 68W turbopower fast charging. A 15W wireless charging as well as 5W reverse charging is also offered on the device.

The camera department is handled by a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 50MP sensor (f/1.4) with OIS while the secondary camera is a 13MP (f/2.2) depth unit. Similarly, a 32MP (f/2.4) front camera is housed in the punch hole display.

The fingerprint sensor is present on the right side of the smartphone and users get face unlocks option too. The dimensions of the smartphone are 158.43×71.99×7.58mm/ 7.49mm while the weight is 167g/171g. The device gets an IP68 Water resistance rating too. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC and much more. There is not much clarification on the price of the smartphone but we assume it be around 599 Euros (Rs 53,530 approx.).

