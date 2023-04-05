Motorola announces Motorola Edge 40 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 SoC

Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced its new flagship smartphone Moto Edge 40 Pro in the International markets. The Moto Edge 40 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 processor, 125W fast charging along with many other important features. The company had announced Moto X40 in China some time ago and the smartphone offered similar specs as the Edge 40 Pro.

Contrary to the Moto X40, Edge 40 Pro will offer a UI that is more close to Android 13 experience.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro Specs

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro offers a 6.67 inch FHD+ OLED display and the refresh rate is 165Hz. The device gets a Corning Glass Victus protection. The device will be powered by latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 SoC.

In terms of camera, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup at the back. The camera setup consists of 50MP primary camera (f/1.8) with OIS, 50MP ultrawide shooter (f/2.2) along with 12 MP (f/1.6) telephoto unit. The front camera is a 60 MP Selfie unit (f/2.2).

The smartphone is paired by a 4600 mAh battery and supports 125W TurboPower fast charging. The device also supports 15W wireless charging. In terms of other connectivity options, the device offers 5G (SA/NSA), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and much more. Security option on the device includes an in-display fingerprint reader.

The other important features offered on the device include Water and dust resistant (IP68), Dolby Atmos, 4 microphones, Dual SIM (nano+ eSIM) etc. The Edge 40 Pro is offered in Lunar Blue and Interstellar Black colour options.

Price and variants

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is offered in a single variant – 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage. Memory expansion through micro SD card is not offered on the device. The device will cost €899.99 across Europe and will be launching soon. The device will also be sold in the Latin America market. However, there is no word yet about the launch of Edge 40 Pro in India. We hope to hear about the smartphone’s launch in India officially soon.