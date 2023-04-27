More privacy for WhatsApp users: New Chat Lock feature lets users lock a particular chat

WhatsApp has rolled out a new privacy feature for some select users. The new feature is called Lock Chat will enable users to lock a particular chat window of a contact when needed. The new chat Lock feature in currently only available to some beta testers, reported WaBetaInfo.

Prior to this, if one wanted to hide some chats of a particular contact then they needed to lock the whole WhatsApp completely, which is inconvenient. Now, with the Chat Lock feature,

WhatsApp users don’t need face the hassle as the feature will help them lock a particular chat. This will even prevent the shared photos or videos of a locked chat from being automatic downloaded in the smartphone’s gallery. This feature will help enhance user’s privacy.

How to enable Chat Lock on WhatsApp?

As per reports, the Chat Lock option will be seen in a chat’s info section, where you are able to check their number, profile and other details. To enable the feature, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to profile section of your WhatsApp contact.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on Chat Lock.

Step 3: Enable the “Lock this chat with fingerprint” option. You are all set now.

WhatsApp has rolled out the new Chat Lock feature for select beta testers. The app will likely release the feature for more users in the coming weeks. So, one can expect this feature to arrive in stable version (for the public) in the near future.

People who wish to use the feature beforehand can apply for WhatsApp’s beta program on Play Store.

Meanwhile, the app recently launched the ability to use one WhatsApp account on multiple phones and the feature is available for everyone.

The platform has been working on some of the big features that will change and improve your messaging experience.