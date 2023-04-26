Now, you can use same WhatsApp account on four smartphones

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the instant messaging app can now be opened on up to four smartphones at the same time. Users who want to use one account in more than one phone, are now allowed to do so on up to four phones at the same time.

“Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones,” said Mark Zuckerberg, announcing the feature.



Prior to this, the app allowed users to open the same account in four devices it only allowed users to access WhatsApp from browsers, computers, or Android tablets alongside their primary phone. The feature was called multi-device support. But, the use of one in smartphones was limited to one. Now users can use it to log in to your other phones as well.

WhatsApp is rolling out this feature to all its users globally. The feature has been described as “One WhatsApp account, now across multiple phones.” All WhatsApp users worldwide will be getting this feature in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp users can now link same account with up to four devices

The feature will mainly be useful for those who want to use the same WhatsApp account on different phones. For example, small business owners as they can use one WhatsApp on multiple smartphones to communicate with each other. This feature will allow multiple employees to send and receive messages from the same business number on different phones.

Moreover, the messages will be synced across the different phones up to one year. So that if one of the phone is switched off, the user can still access your messages on other phones, as each phone connects individually. Your chats will secured with end-to-end encryption. Meaning, all the text messages, media, and calls will be end-to-end encrypted on every phone.

However, you need to note that if the WhatsApp account on your primary device remains inactive for a long time then the app will automatically log you out of all the other phones.

Instead of entering your phone number and logging in as usual during setup, you can tap on a new “link to existing account” feature. You will then see a QR code that can be scanned by your primary phone through the “link a device” option in settings, and you will be logged in to the second phone.

This feature will be available on both WhatsApp for Android and iOS.