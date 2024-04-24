DRDO develops lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against highest threat level 6 of BIS

New-Delhi: A unit of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Kanpur has successfully developed the lightest bulletproof jacket in the country for protection against the highest threat Level 6.

The jacket gives protection against 7.62 x 54 R API (Level 6 of BIS 17051) ammunition and it was successfully tested at TBRL, Chandigarh.

This jacket is based upon new design approach, where novel material along with new processes have been used. The front Hard Armour Panel (HAP) of this jacket defeats multiple hits (06 shots) of 7.62 x 54 R API (Sniper rounds) in both ICW (In-conjunction with) and Standalone design, according to the statement.

The ergonomically designed front HAP is made up of monolithic ceramic plate with polymer backing which enhances the wearability and comfort during the operation.

The areal density of ICW Hard Armour Panel (HAP) and standalone HAP is less than 40 kg/m2 and 43 kg/m2 respectively, statement added.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO has congratulated DMSRDE for the successful development of this lightest bullet proof jacket for protection against highest threat level.