Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar

San Francisco: Microsoft is rolling out ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23511’ to the Dev Channel, which includes Taskbar’s notifications changes, improvements for Windows Spotlight, and more.

“Notifications will now show as a bell in the system tray and when new notifications come through, the bell will colourise based on your system accent colour,” the tech giant said in a Windows Insiders blogpost.

When there are no notifications and the clock is visible, the bell will be empty. Also, the notification counts will no longer be shown.

The company is rolling out a single Windows Spotlight experience for Insiders in the Dev Channel that includes previewing images at full screen, multiple opportunities to learn more about each image and a minimised experience.

To open the Windows Spotlight experience, right-click on the Spotlight icon on the desktop.

Users can also double-click on the icon to directly launch a Bing landing page for more info on each image.

Also, if a camera streaming issue is detected, such as a camera failing to start or a closed camera shutter, a pop-up dialogue will now appear with the recommendation to launch the automated Get Help troubleshooter to resolve the issue.

With the ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23511’ update, the company also fixed several bugs.

“Starting on August 2, we’ll be having our next bug bash! The bug bash will span the latest features available in preview builds across the Canary, Dev, and Beta Channels,” it said.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced that it was rolling out ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23506’ to the Dev Channel, which includes unsafe copy/pasted password warnings, local file sharing improvements and much more.

Starting with Build 23506, the new Outlook for Windows Preview is now an inbox app.