Microsoft adds ‘AI-generated stories’ to its Bing search

New Delhi: Microsoft is adding “AI-generated stories” for some user searches on its Bing search engine, as it adds more GPT-driven features to its products.

According to the company, Bing will now craft AI-generated stories that provide you with multiple ways to consume “bite-sized information through text, images, video, and audio”.

“Stories are perfect for visual and auditory learners, and they are available to all Bing users in English, French, Japanese, German, Spanish, Russian, Dutch, Italian, Portuguese, Polish and Arabic,” said Microsoft.

The stories are similar to the ones you will see on social media platforms like Instagram or Snapchat.

The company is also upgrading its ‘Knowledge Cards’ that appear on the right-hand side of the Bing search results page.

These are designed to help users explore topics that interest them with facts, image-based timelines, polls, actions, and related topics.

“We’ve expanded the richness and breadth of knowledge cards supported by Bing using generative AI,” said the company.

Additionally, the company has addressed some known issues with Bing chat, including making it easier for users to copy chat text from the Bing mobile app on iOS.

It is improving voice detection in the Bing mobile app so messages aren’t sent before users are done speaking.

“We are fixing cases where Bing search queries would inadvertently trigger a chat with the same query when you scroll up,” said the Microsoft team.

