Meta announces Ray-Ban smart glasses at Meta Connect 2023 event; Check Price and Specs

Meta has announced Ray-ban smart glasses today at the Meta Connect 2023 event. The smart glasses were announced alongside Quest 3 VR headset, AI assistant characters and much more. The Ray-ban Meta smart glasses were launched in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses start at $299.

What do Ray-Ban smart glasses do?

The next generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses have the capability to capture moments without using a handheld camera. A user can take a picture or capture a video from a desired point of view. Using Ray-Ban smart glasses means that you can ignore carrying a camera while you travel. However, Meta has done significant improvements when it comes to the product. The upgrades in the Ray-Ban smart glasses include extended bass, higher volume, louder bass, support for five microphones etc. Meta has considered the feedback from its users from previous gen in order to improve the Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Specifications

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses gets a 12MP ultra-wide camera that can offer improved video quality of 1080p up to 1 minute or 60 seconds. The ‘send a photo’ voice command can be used to share pictures. The smart glasses get Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1Gen1 Platform for picture and video processing. In terms of battery backup, users can get up to 36 hours of use, if used with a charging case.

The smart glasses are available in multiple colour options which include Matte Black and Shiny Black variants. The three new transparent frame colours include Jeans, Rebel Black, and Caramel.