Fitbit Charge 6 launched with improved features, Check details here

Fitbit Charge 6 is the latest smart wearable device that has been launched by the company in the US market. The device is priced at $160 and can be pre-ordered from the official Fitbit website. As the fitness tracker has been listed on the Fitbit India website, we assume that the launch of the gadget will be soon. The Fitbit Charge 6 is the successor to the Fitbit Charge 5 which was launched way back in 2021.

Specifications

The Fitbit Charge 6 gets a 1.04-inch color Always-On AMOLED display. There are side buttons on the device for controlling the features and it gets aluminum, glass and resin build. The major updates in the health tracker include updated optical sensor that is paired with new electrical sensors. The Fitbit Charge 6 offers 60 percent more accuracy than its predecessor when it comes to heart rate results. The tracker can also be paired with to exercise machines and receive real-time heart rate data for a workout session.

Charge 6 offers blood oxygen (SpO2) levels tracking, temperature sensor, ECG applications, EDA scan application, 3-axis accelerometer, optical heart rate monitor, stress management, and much more. There is support for 40 sports modes on the smartwatch. Additionally, the Charge 6 offers a menstrual cycle tracker for menstruating women and girls.

Some other built-in features on the device include GPS, NFC connectivity for Google Wallet payments. The device also supports Google Fast Pair, Google Maps and YouTube Music too. In case you are worried about its compatibility, the device is compatible with both Android and iOS.It also gets 5 ATM rating and this means that battery life can be up to seven days.

The device is available in multiple colours and include Coral, Obsidian, and Porcelain.