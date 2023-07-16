Man loses 11 kgs by following diet plan made by ChatGPT

Greg Mushen got ChatGPT to prepare a health and fitness plan for it. By following the same, he lost 11kg weight in 3 months.

The power and potential of AI tools is setting new benchmarks everyday. AI features are being implemented in all walks of life. People are experimenting more and more with the vast features offered by AI. In a recent incident that has come to light, a man used ChatGPT to prepare a diet plan for himself. The man, Greg Mushen, revealed that he used ChatGPT to build a diet and fitness plan for himself.

He followed the plan created by the AI tool, and surprisingly, lost 11 kgs of weight in only a matter of three months. It is not advised to blindly trust AI in terms of health related issues, as they might or might not be accurately effective all the time.

Mushen shared that he hated the idea of running but wanted to get started on his fitness journey. That is when he prompted ChatGPT for a diet plan and a fitness plan. To this, the first instruction by the AI tool was to place his running shoes right in front of his door. Eventually, he found himself sticking to his running and work out schedules.

In about three months, Greg was running six days a week and was quite enthusiastic about his work out sessions. Upon checking to notice the difference after three months, he found out that he had lost a good 11 kgs. Apart from this, ChatGPT also informed Mushen a lot about nutrition. It gave him insights and advise on balanced meals, apt food choices for a healthy diet.

