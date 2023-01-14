Lenovo launches its first 5G Android tablet in India, See specifications and other details

Expanding its product portfolio in the country, Lenovo has launched its first 5G Android tablet in India. The tablet, named as Lenovo Tab P11, comes with two storage variants, 128GB and 256GB. The two variants are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 34,999 respectively. The tablet will be available for purchase at Amazon and at Lenovo stores.

Launched on January 13, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G and has a 11-inch display. The screen of the device has a Dolby vision support and a refresh rate of 60Hz. Moving a little deeper into the specifications, Lenovo’s first 5G Android tablet is to receive Android 12L, Google’s custom operating system for tablets and other fold-able devices.

The device is also equipped with accessories like the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus and a keyboard. However, neither of them come along with the tab and will have to get purchased separately. The device is also equipped with a 13 MP camera at the back and come with an auto-focus feature. On the frontal part, the device has an 8 MP camera with a Time of Flight (ToF) feature. The device will be enabled for 3D and gesture recognition.

The Lenovo P11 tablet comes with a 7,700 mAh battery. It offers a playback time of 12 hours and is offered with a 20W charging adapter. The connectivity options for this device include Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 6, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1