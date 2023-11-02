Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone launched with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC

Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone has been launched in India and the device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. The Lava Blaze 2 5G smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage as well as 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The device gets up to 1TB of storage through a microSD card. The device gets a dedicated microSD card slot for the above-mentioned purpose.

Lava Blaze 2 5G gets a 6.56″ HD+ 90Hz LCD display with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The peak brightness of the display is 450 nits. We get an 8MP selfie camera in the punch-hole display. When it comes to rear cameras we get 50MP primary camera along with a VGA camera. The camera island also houses a circular Ring Light as well as a LED flash. The Ring Light offers notifications for the apps as well as for other functions. Lava ships Android 13 out of the box. The manufacturer guarantees an Android 14 upgrade along with two years of security updates. The device also offers an anonymous auto-call recording feature.

The device gets a 5000mAh battery that can be charged with up to 18W through a USB-C port. The other highlights of the device include dual-SIM 5G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint scanner, and Hi-Res Audio support for the speaker.

Colour options on the device are Glass Lavender, Glass Black, and Glass Blue colors. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage costs Rs 9999 while 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 10,999. The sale of the devices will be from November 9 through the official website of the company, retail network as well as Amazon.

