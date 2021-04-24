Keep These Things In Mind While Using WhatsApp, Otherwise You Can Be A Victim Of Big Fraud

WhatsApp has become a major medium of communication at this time and people are becoming dependent on it for the fastest communication.

Whether it is about office or any personal message, WhatsApp is being used by most people around the world. In such a situation, it has become an easy target for hackers. However, by following certain tips you can always keep your WhatsApp secure and you may not fall prey to any cybercrime through the messaging app.

Never share your OTP with anyone. Always shop online from a secure site and do not use the number you use on WhatsApp. Apart from this, always choose the sites on which you often go for shopping. Doing this will help you a lot in keeping the account safe from hackers. Also, the risk of avoiding banking frauds will also be reduced.

Never make the mistake of downloading a file coming from a new number. Apart from this, do not select any new site. Many of the links in it can be the result of phishing. Because of that, your bank account can be in danger. When choosing the right and safe site, pay special attention to its spelling.

Never disable auto download. Also, avoid clicking on any suspicious photos. If you click on any such suspicious photo, then hackers can easily get access to your account. Also, if you have to download something, then it is better that you download it while avoiding the virus.

If you have lost your phone, deactivate WhatsApp immediately. The way to deactivate the account has been given by WhatsApp. Your WhatsApp account can be activated on one device and one number at a time. You have to mail WhatsApp to Lost / Stolen: Please deactivate my account with this subject. Along with this, you have to provide your phone number in your email.

Always use a secure internet connection. Avoid using WhatsApp on public computers as much as possible. Apart from this, do not use the WhatsApp for online banking on any other computer. If you do this then it will be easy for hackers to hack your WhatsApp. They can easily harm you and make a dent in your bank account. Also, there may be such activities on their behalf which can put you in trouble.

