If you use WhatsApp to transfer payments apart from addition to chatting, then this article is very important for you. After knowing these important things, you will not need to keep any other payment transfer app like Google, Bheem, Paytm or other payment service apps in the phone.

First of all, let us tell you that WhatsApp payment also works like a second payment transfer based on UPI’s. In which to pay, you can attach your bank account directly with WhatsApp payment. Or you can also keep money in your WhatsApp wallet as another option.

After which you can transfer payment directly to anyone’s account. But if you have not yet used the payment transfer feature of WhatsApp or are going to do it for the first time, then follow the steps mentioned below without any hassle.

To use the payment transfer feature of WhatsApp, you will have to link your WhatsApp number to your bank account. But here you will be able to link the same number which is registered with your bank. Because all the messages, OTP and calls coming from the bank will come on the same number, then keep in mind that the number being linked is registered in your bank. When you link your WhatsApp number to your bank account, then a new ID will be generated on UPI, after which you will be able to pay anywhere without any hassle. Another great advantage of WhatsApp payment is that you can transfer payment to an unregistered person as well just like it happens in other payment services. Not only this, you can also ask for payment by sending your new UPI ID to another person. Though UPI is a free service launched by the government to promote Digital India, but to avoid cyber fraud or fraud, a payment cap of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on it. Meaning you cannot transfer more than one lakh rupees from this service.

(Sources: jansatta.com)