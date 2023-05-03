Jio VR headset launched in India, Check compatibility, price and features

Advertisement

Jio has launched its first VR headset- JioDive in India and it can offer a virtual visual experience of 100-inch screen. It is the season of IPL and JioDive offers a 360-degree view of the stadium if used for watching IPL matches.

JioDive works with JioCinema app and offers features like multiple languages as well as different camera angles. Speaking about the price of the device, users just have to pay Rs 1299 in order to get the device. JioDive is offered in a single colour- Black and it can be purchased via online as well offline. Users can purchase it from Jio’s official website or from JioMart. If the users make a payment through Paytm Wallet, they can even get a cashback of Rs 500.

Compatibility

Users should ensure that they are using a smartphone that has OS Android 9 and above / iOS 15 and above. The display of the smartphone should be between 4.7 inches to 6.7 inches. Additionally, the devices should have a gyroscope and accelerometer to use JioDive.

Users should download JioImmerse app on their smartphones before streaming IPL matches or watching other content with JioDive. It is compatible with multiple smartphone brands including Samsung, Motorola, Apple, OnePlus, Nokia, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Poco.

How to use

The JioDive VR headset is exclusively meant for Jio users. The users should initially scan the QR code which is present on the headset’s box. After that they should install the JioImmerse app on their smartphones and connect to Jio 4G, 5G, or JioFiber network. The users just need to log in their app and use their phone in the headset. The users are free to adjust the straps for better picture quality and better view.